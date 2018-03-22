According to urban legend, when JAY-Z isn’t rocking his signature clean-cut look then he’s in process of adding another masterpiece to his 17 platinum plaques. Seeing how Beyoncé season is storming through like winter, the pictures of Hova in Jamaica donning an unruly head of hair only aid in the theory that he will be standing beside the queen and dropping a project to protect the throne.

As if this follicle folklore wasn’t enough, on Wednesday (March 21), XO MC, Belly added fuel to the fire by sharing with Instagram a snippet of his new track with the Jigga Man. In the video that is merely captioned “zone,” Belly previews a record that was first teased nearly a week ago when he posted a still shot of their session on the social media site, using the same description as the clip.

zone. A post shared by Belly (@belly) on Mar 21, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

With the video only showing Hov acknowledging Belly’s talent, it provides no word on when the track that fans have titled “Midnight Zone” will release or whether it will be on a Belly project or another S. Carter classic.

Despite mystery, the two things that are revealed by this short clip are that JAY is seemingly ready to once again bless rap, and that Belly will become a staple in hip-hop quicker than many anticipated.