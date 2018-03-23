Belly hits up Bompton to celebrate all of his recent success in his new single “4 Days.” After finally putting his mother up in a million-dollar condo, the Palestinian-Canadian rapper infiltrates the West Coast to link up with YG and his go-to Roc Nation producer. With DJ Mustard on the beat, Belly rolls through Bompton and holds it down for #TeamNoSleep during a long four-day weekend of late nights, liquor binges, and classic West Coast vibes.

“I been comin’ down 4 days

I would rather dream when I’m awake

Ayy, I ain’t crashed in like 4 days

Liquor got me goin’ more craze”

It’s been a busy spring break for rapper Belly, especially within the last four days. Recently, we caught him in the studio working on the follow-up to his Mumble Rap album with none other than his label boss Jay-Z. One week after his preview of their alleged collaboration “Midnight Zone,” we finally get to hear the album’s latest single. There’s still no confirmation of when we can expect his next LP, but it seems like it’ll be here sooner than later.

Push play on Belly’s new single “4 Days” featuring YG & DJ Mustard below.