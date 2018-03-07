BET Reveals The ‘Bobby Brown Story’ Cast And Premiere Date

After the success of BET’s The New Edition Story, talks of a Bobby Brown biopic began to swirl in the blogosphere. On Tuesday (March 6) those rumors were confirmed, with Woody McClain tapped to reprise his role as the R&B bad boy. The rest of the cast have also been finalized and production of the two-part miniseries started in Atlanta Tuesday (Mar. 6).

Produced by Jesse Collins and written by Abdul Williams, The Bobby Brown Story is based off Brown’s autobiography Every Little Step. The story will reportedly pick up where The New Edition Story left off, peeking into his breakup with the group, his love affair with Janet Jackson, drug and alcohol addiction, marriage to Whitney Houston and the recent loss of Bobbi Kristina.

Deadline reports Mekhi Phifer, Lil Rel Howery, T.K. Carter, Laz Alonso, Lance Gross, Alyssa Goss and Sandi McCree are set to star in the biopic as Brown’s brother, manager, MCA producer-executive, childhood friend, current wife and mother respectively. It’s not confirmed who will play Jackson or Houston.

Brown told Rolling Stone he has no regrets and writing the book was “therapeutic,” giving him the strength to see the negative parts of his life replayed.

“My life has been difficult, but at the same time, I wouldn’t change any part of it for nothing,” Brown said. “After writing [my 2016 memoir Every Little Step], I was able to release all of the pressure and all of the things that was eating me up inside. Being able to tell my side of the story is therapeutic for me. I wouldn’t be the man I am right now if, if I regretted anything.”

McClain spoke about the series at the NAACP Image Awards, saying although the series explores territory unknown to the common fan, Brown wants his struggles to be televised as a “what-not-to-do” for people coming in the industry.

“Viewers will be so shocked. We are talking about everything we know and everything we don’t know,” the New York Daily News reports. “(Brown) wants everyone to see his struggles, so people know what to do and know what not to do within the industry and life.”

The Bobby Brown Story premieres in September on BET.