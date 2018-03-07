After weeks of speculation, Beyonce and JAY-Z will embark on a summer tour, according to Billboard. The news site states the “03 Bonnie & Clyde” artists will recharge their On The Run Tour for another North American trek.

In late February, Ticketmaster and Beyonce’s Facebook page prematurely announced the news, and following a fan’s discovery, the pages were swiftly erased. If this tour is to be expected, then Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field will be one of the tour’s stops on July 30.

Billboard notes the reason for the mishap assumably stems from Queen Bey’s upcoming Coachella performance (April 14 and 21). The annual festival’s handler, Goldenvoice, places an embargo on artists’ personal tour announcements until after their performance at the Indio, Calif., showcase. Those lucky to experience the “Formation” singer live at Coachella will probably get a taste of what’s to come for 2018. The mommy-of-three also shared that she’s back on a vegan diet until its showtime.

The first installment of their tour in 2014 occurred around the same time as Beyonce’s self-titled album, that was released in Dec. 2013. JAY-Z’s Magna Carta…Holy Grail debuted five months earlier. Now, with his honest project, 4:44, out in the world, it’ll be interesting to see how the Carters reinterpret their personal albums (for Beyonce, it was Lemonade) once they hop on the road.