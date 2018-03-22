Since the abrupt exit from Epic Records last May, sexual harassment accusations later to be found the basis of departure, former chairman, CEO and music executive veteran L.A. Reid has kept a low profile. Now he’s back in business, raising more than $100 million to launch his new record company HitCo and Outkast’s Big Boi is its first signee.

Variety broke the story, reporting HitCo inked a distribution deal through EMPIRE and is on track to radio “All Night.” Off his latest album BOOMIVERSE. The song gained more traction after it was used in Apple’s “Animoji Yourself” commercials advertising the new features in the iPhone X. Big Boi announced on Instagram Wednesday (March 19) “All Night” will debut on iHeartRadio.

When looking at the relationship between the two men, this deal comes as no surprise. Reid helped blast Outkast from southern regional spitters into mega stars heard across the country when he signed them to Arista in 1992 before they could bankhead bounce across the graduation stage. Since winning six Grammy awards with Outkast, Big Boi went off to do his own thing.

He meshed musical forces with genre-bending electronica group Phantogram to form Big Grams and released four solo albums. Big Boi also joined the cast of Sony’s Superfly remake.