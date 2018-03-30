Big Freedia Shuts Down The Freeloaders In “Rent” Video

It’s not the first of the month yet, but Big Freedia wants you to know that the rent is definitely due TO-DAY.

The Queen Diva herself is back with a twerktastic new video for her latest single “Rent.” The high-energy track is signature Freedia, and can be heard on her upcoming EP, Third Ward Bounce. The NOLA native is fed up with people who are living “rent-free” in her heart, mind and soul. With the help of bounce music, some incredible performers and a little bit of chaos, she’s making sure those freeloaders are evicted from her space.

“We all have those friends who take and take and don’t contribute anything back—this track is for them. Pay your rent!” the “Formation” featured artist says. Of course, you’re bound to see plenty of booty-shaking in the video from Freedia’s legendary Shake Team. The video, much like the song, is freeing and fun.

Freedia will be performing at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, NYC Pride, Kentuckian Pride and many more events, in addition to continuing her U.S. run and upcoming European tour. Her EP will be available through Asylum Records on Jun. 1.

Watch the infectious “Rent” below.