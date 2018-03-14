BIG K.R.I.T. and Lloyd take a nostalgic trip back to “1999” in their latest music video. With the familiar vibes of Cash Money Records inspiring their voyage, the fellas pull a few fancy cars out for a fun filled night in the South.

Taken from Krizzle’s 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time album, “1999” sounds like Lil’ Wayne is waiting patiently to tag on a few ad-libs.

“She say I only love the way she drop it, well maybe so/She say I’ll probably leave if she don’t pop it, we’ll never know/Cause she/get down on us, scrub the ground on it, with no shame/Give her time on it, roll around on it, do her thang/I ain’t, the type to trick but she go hard for the cause,” raps K.R.I.T. on the song.

Watch his “1999” video below.