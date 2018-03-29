New York City was still recovering from the vicious Nor’easter that swept the East Coast, when an army of rap fans gathered at the famed Irving Plaza to witness CyHi the Prynce and Big K.R.I.T. rip the stage, Friday (March 23). Given the bone-chilling weather, CyHi the Prynce and Big K.R.I.T. – two of the more respected MCs running the independent circuit – rose to the occasion, putting on a performance that left the crowd yearning for more.

On the latest stop of their Heavy Is The Crown tour, CyHi the Prynce took the stage to a resounding reception from the audience and launched into a medley of cuts from his debut album, No Dope On Sundays, instantly winning the crowd over with his charismatic charm while mixing in choice mixtape cuts.

Following a brief intermission, during which DJ Dibiase kept the crowd engaged with a mix of classic Big K.R.I.T. tunes, the pride of Mississippi took the stage around 9:20 p.m. and wasted no time getting into proceedings, starting things off with “Big K.R.I.T.,” the intro from his 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time album. “4eva is a mighty long time, New York in this bitch,” K.R.I.T. shouted, before launching into a performance of “Subenstein (My Sub IV),” with a montage of a subwoofers coming alive behind him.

CREDIT: Getty Images

Clad in all-black and a gold chain, Big K.R.I.T. raise the temperature while performing “1999,” taking off his jacket and hopping in the crowd to serenade a woman, but not without chiding her for botching the opportunity (“I don’t know what shawty said in the mic, but it was not the god damn lyrics”). “What y’all know ’bout 8Ball & MJG’s Space Age Pimpin,” K.R.I.T. asks the crowd, before shouting out Outkast and launching into the UGK-assisted track, “Ride wit Me” and prompting the crowd to chant “RIP to Pimp” in honor of his deceased Southern forefather.

After a quick intermission, during which the DJ again played a medley of classic K.R.I.T. tunes, the rapper returned to the stage, albeit with a fresh designer tee, and performed “Aux Cord.” Things got a bit intimate as “Lay Up” blared from the speakers, with couples holding hands and swaying from side to side. “That’s Mississippi, she going hard,” K.R.I.T. shouted, acknowledging a concert-goer from his hometown, later adding “4eva Is a Mighty Long Time was a layup for me and that’s cause of the people” and thanking the crowd for their loyalty and patience throughout the years.

Images of police brutality and racial strife were shown on a montage as Big K.R.I.T. performed “Mixed Messages,” resulting in one of the more powerful and visceral moments of the night. Hyping the crowd into a frenzy with “Get Away” and rocking the building with a thunderous performance of “Confetti,” K.R.I.T. bid New York City adieu with “Bury Me In Gold,” ending the proceedings on a passionate note and reminding the attendees that the Mississippi titan is still major, even without the backing.