Big Sean is stepping into the movie business. The Grammy-nominated rapper plans to open a movie theater and concert venue in downtown Detroit, the Detroit News reported Wednesday (Feb. 28).

The Motor City native is collaborating with Emagine Entertainment to open a theater by 2020. The theater will reportedly feature up to a dozen screens, and at least one room will be used as an “intimate” concert venue for live music and seminars.

“We want to do something revolutionary with it,” Sean explained Wednesday, according to the Detroit Free Press. “We don’t want to just make it a movie theater, traditionally. We also want it to be a hub for entertainment for the whole community. We want people to have an incentive to go the extra miles, to travel into Detroit.”

Sean’s team reached out to Emagine, which operates theaters in Michigan and other Midwest states, around six months ago to discuss his “vision for a theater in Downtown Detroit and his desire to give back to the community, and really be a part of the Detroit renaissance,” CEO Anthony LaVerde said.

Emagine has already purchased land in Detroit’s midtown area, though it’s unclear where the theater will be located. “Sean is very passionate about speaking to kids locally and giving them a real positive message,” noted LaVerde.

Speaking of spreading a positive message, Sean surprised hundreds of students from Detroit Public Schools Community District during a field trip to watch Black Panther at Emagine Theatres in Royal Oak on Wednesday.

“I think it’s important for kids, especially Detroit Public School kids, just all kids, to see black superheroes, because that’s what they are,” he told students. “That’s something that we rarely get to see. I’m not even trying to make it a race thing, I’m just keeping it real though. It’s important to see people of all colors of people being superheroes.”

Earlier in the week, the “Bounce Back” rapper announced that he was postponing his forthcoming tour to focus on making music. “I’ve been in a deep creative space & decided I need to stay focused in the studio – so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour,” tweeted Sean. “I learned in life [you] have to follow your intuition, I hope you do the same.”