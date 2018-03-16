After much excitement from die-hard hip-hop heads, Bishop Nehru’s new album Elevators: Act I & Act II is finally here.

The novice rapper joined forces with Kaytrananda and MF Doom to create a 12-song effort that finds Bishop running the lyrical gamut while discussing topics such as education, street intelligence, and moments of solitude.

Elevators follows singles “Rooftops” and the Lion Babe-assisted “Up Up and Away.” Also, the New York rapper unleashed #EmperorNehrusNewGroove late last year as an appetizer to the grand feast.

Bishop’s intelligence and discipline bleeds through each of his projects. Rap legend Nas even once referred to the budding MC as the future of music before inking the then-teenager to his Mass Appeal label. However, Bishop was later released as a result of creative differences.

Shortly after the release of 2015’s Nehruvia: The Nehruivan EP, Nehru spoke to VIBE about producing and his mentor MF Doom.

Stream Elevators: Acts 1 & II below.