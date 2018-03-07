Despite Blac Youngsta’s hilarious antics on social media and up-tempo club and street bangers in rotataion, he has a number of introspective songs in his catalog. After the Memphis bred hitmaker dropped the visuals to his strip club anthemic smash, “Booty”, he reveals his more vulnerable side in the Mr. Boomtown-directed visuals for “Late.”

The glossy and highly polished visuals show Youngsta spitting lyrics about his past and present while holed up in a dark, murky warehouse serving as a chop shop. Lyrically, he grabs listeners by the jugular and bring them into his harsh reality as he opens with, “Grandma stressing, can’t pay the rent/I remember sitting on the bench/Ever since I been rich, I ain’t been the same since/My ni**a told me don’t worry bruh that sh*t just ain’t met.”

“Late” is Blac Youngsta’s latest (no pun intended) offering from his debut album, 2.23 which came out on Feb. 23. He previously dropped the official remix to his “Booty” featuring Jeezy and the panty dropping bad boys of modern hip-hop R&B, Chris Brown and Trey Songz.

Watch the stunning visuals below.