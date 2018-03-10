Black Panther has joined the ranks of Avatar and others to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Forbes reports the film earned $9.9 million Friday (Mar. 9), the fourth Friday of it’s release. It’s currently heading towards a $37 million weekend, making it the fifth Marvel film to hit a billion, the 16th Disney film to do so and the 33rd overall film gross a $1 billion. In the grand scheme of things, it’s the No. 2 solo superhero release of all time.

It’s also history making for its director. Ryan Coogler is the second African-American to helm a $1 billion movie. F. Gary Gray was the first with the release of The Fate of the Furious in 2017. Lastly, it’s the first film to do so with a predominately black cast, providing the youth a new perspective on black representation in films.

Other Marvel films to hit a $1 billion include The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

The icing on the cake is the film’s positive response in China. While critics were worried of the reaction, the film opened with $20 million on it’s first day, putting it at the $500 million mark internationally.

Fans have also responded with amazing fan art.

So um yea I would totally watch an anime version of Black Panther… just cuz pic.twitter.com/tX3cq4rqEJ — *bee ! (@mehkihxx) March 2, 2018

Wakanda Forever indeed.

