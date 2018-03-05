Black Panther’s monetary impact continues to make history – and it has yet to debut in China. According to Deadline, the Marvel film helped catapult February’s U.S. box office past the $1 billion mark.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther tallied up 43 percent ($428.8 million) of those domestic sales that contributed to the nine-zeroes achievement. Deadline also notes that the groundbreaking reel amassed $897.7 million globally, an occurrence that has increased in dividends each weekend since its Feb. 16 release.

Coogler, now deemed Marvel’s youngest director, recently penned a letter of gratitude to moviegoers for their outstanding support. He said he became emotionally overwhelmed when he received news of the film’s reception, especially from those who’ve yet to lay eyes on its storyline.

“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong,” he wrote. “It still humbled me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film.” The 31-year-old Oakland native also shared that by witnessing how people interpreted the film whether through fashion or social media posts, it moved he and his wife “to tears.”

Other films that contributed to last month’s U.S. box office scoreboard includes Fifty Shades Freed, The Greatest Showman, Peter Rabbit, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.