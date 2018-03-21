Black Panther continues to seize every record in sight. While the Ryan Coogler-directed reel surpassed the billion dollar mark since its Feb. 16 release, the star-studded flick plans to shatter another milestone within its own Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Shadow & Act, $18 million stands in the way of Black Panther taking the title away from The Avengers as “the highest-grossing superhero film” in history. This record tallies ticket sales made in the United States. In addition to the monetary achievements, Forbes notes Black Panther became the “most tweeted-about movie of all time” with 35 million tweets concerning the otherworldly film.

Pulling in over $1.1 billion worldwide, the live-action comic book movie sat atop the box office throne for five weeks and counting. Countries in Africa are also throwing its support behind Black Panther with $6.5 million in ticket sales in South Africa to $1.77 million of the same in Liberia, Quartz reports.

In a letter that outlined his support to the fans, Coogler conveyed his passion and gratitude for those who booked a trip – or two – to Wakanda. “Never in a million years did we imagine you all would come out this strong. It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time to come out and watch our film,” he wrote. “But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters–often moved me and my wife to tears.”