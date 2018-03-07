Black Panther: The Album will likely return to No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200 chart, according to industry forecasters. The set may earn around 80,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 8, which should be enough for it to step back to the top slot for at third nonconsecutive week.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The top 10 of the new March 17, 2018-dated Billboard 200 chart (where Black Panther may log a third frame atop the tally) is scheduled to be revealed on Billboard’s websites on Sunday, March 11.

The soundtrack to The Greatest Showman could rise back to No. 2 on the list, with around 70,000 units. The album spent a pair of weeks at No. 1 earlier in 2018, and has spent the past 10 consecutive weeks locked in the top five of the chart. The album debuted at No. 71 (Dec. 30-dated list), then moved to No. 63, and then to No. 5, and it’s stayed in the top five ever since.

The Greatest Showman is also benefiting from exposure on the 90th Academy Awards. On the live ABC TV broadcast on March 4, the film’s Keala Settle performed the movie’s Oscar nominated song “This Is Me.”

The top debut on next week’s chart should be Tory Lanez’s sophomore effort Memories Don’t Die, which could arrive inside the top 10 with 40,000 units. His debut studio album, I Told You, debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the Sept. 10, 2016 list with 52,000 units earned in its first week, according to Nielsen Music.