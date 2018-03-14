Black-ish is usually on-the-nose when it comes to timely references, whether it be about race, society, or the latest dance craze. The ABC show’s recently aired episode featured a hysterical reference to Jordan Peele’s thriller, Get Out, which got a stamp of approval from the Oscar-winning screenwriter himself.

“Blackish just did the best #GetOut bit I’ve seen so far,” wrote Peele on Twitter Tuesday (Mar. 13) after the episode aired. “Loved it, @funnyblackdude [Kenya Barris] and team!!!”

In the episode, Dre and Rainbow Johnson (Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross) are experiencing some difficulties coming to terms with their eldest son’s latest step in maturity. During a conversation about gender bias in their living room, Dre ends up going into the Sunken Place to avoid the conversation.

Black-ish is created by Kenya Barris, and was nominated for eight Emmy awards last year. It also has a spin-off series starring Yara Shahidi titled Grown-ish, which airs on Freeform and was recently renewed for a second season. In early-March, Get Out won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and had three additional nominations, including Best Picture.

Going to the Sunken Place is not going to get you out of this, Dre. pic.twitter.com/Vc8kBvXMDF — black-ish (@blackishabc) March 12, 2018