Blue Ivy clearly has taste for the finer things in life just like her mom and dad. The 6-year-old is going viral (again) after she was caught on camera bidding on a painting of Sidney Poitier. And what made this moment even more priceless is that the artwork was reportedly worth a whopping $19,000.

Blue reportedly accompanied her mom Beyonce and dad JAY-Z to the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday (Mar. 17). The event, which benefits the Where Art Can Occur (WACO) Theater Center, included an art auction.

In video taken from the function, Blue is seen eagerly participating in the auction. As host Star Jones calls out the next piece of work, Blue raises her paddle in the air, bidding a hefty $17,000. But when someone tried to outbid her, Blue raised her paddle again for $19,000.

Blue Ivy out here bidding $19,000 for art. *cries in poorness* pic.twitter.com/SBoYL57Upq — Proto (@The__Prototype) March 18, 2018

Unfortunately, Jay wasn’t willing to let his daughter bid any higher than $19K; the Carter fam eventually lost the bidding war to Tyler Perry, according to Jezebel.

Even so, Blue did get to walk away with another child-friendly piece of work for $10,000. So overall, it seemed to be a great weekend filled with valuable lessons about the arts.

Check out the funny video of Blue Ivy bidding at the Wearable Art Gala here.