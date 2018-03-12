Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late-Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested on Mar. 10 in Florida on domestic battery charges. Musician Bobby Brown is offering to help Gordon’s girlfriend Laura Leal, who was reportedly injured in the attack. He is hoping to have contact with the young woman through the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House, which aims to “strike back” at domestic violence.

“I personally would like to extend my hand to Ms. Leal and offer her services through our organization,” the father of Bobbi Kristina told Us Weekly in a statement. “I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence and I do not want any more women to suffer like my daughter did. We are here to assist and we hope to hear from Ms. Leal.”

Mr. Brown believes that Nick Gordon had a hand in the premature death of his only child with ex-wife Whitney Houston. Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in her bathtub in 2015, and died due to lobar pneumonia after being in a coma for nearly six months after the incident. Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate in a wrongful death case.

This is the second time in nine months Gordon, 29, has been arrested. According to reports, Leal allegedly attacked him with a bottle, causing them to fight. While Gordon left the scene with only a cut on his thumb, Leal reportedly suffered from a swollen lip.