Bobby Brown wants justice for the deaths of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and their late-daughter, Bobbi Kristina. The musician was caught by TMZ’s cameras, where he discussed wanting “things to change” in regard to their unfortunate, heartbreaking passings.

“I think justice should be served, period,” he told the cameraman after being stopped at LAX. “God-willing [something will change], yes it will.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Every Little Step: My Story author stated that he believes the “Greatest Love Of All” songbird died from a broken heart, not from drugs that included cocaine. Additionally, he said that his daughter’s estranged partner, Nick Gordon, is responsible for her 2015 death.

“It wasn’t drug use [that killed Whitney], it was something that I…I don’t know…my heart is broke,” he told TMZ. According to her death certificate, Houston died from drowning, with coronary heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.

When asked if changing the death certificate for Whitney would be a step towards justice, Brown said he would “love” for it to be changed. As for justice in Bobbi Kristina’s story, he hopes that Nick Gordon is “locked up,” per the Rolling Stone piece.