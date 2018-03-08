We haven’t heard from Bobby V since 2016’s Hollywood Hearts and for fans, two years is long enough. The R&B singer is planning to bring back “that 2005 Bobby V sound” with his new album Electrik for release Friday (Mar. 9).

When the “Slow Down” singer isn’t staring in USA’s Navy SEALS v Demons or producing movies, he still finds time to make music. For the past several weeks the crooner has teased fans, uploading videos of him vibing to snippets tracks from his forthcoming project. Already he’s dropped two singles, a love ballad dedicated to his newborn daughter “Promise U” and a collaboration with Snoop Dogg “Li Bit.”

R&B changed its sound over the years, with newer artists and genre categories becoming obsolete. Bobby V marks this new album as “the return of real R&B,” adding “I refuse to let the beautiful craft of R&B die.”

The 38-year-old performed songs from the album at a listening party Wednesday night (Mar. 7) at the W Hotel in Atlanta, and reunited with former R&B group Mista on stage to perform their 1996 hit “Blackberry Molasses.”

Electrik is available for pre-order on iTunes. Check out the two singles from the project below.