Singer Bobby V better known as Bobby Valentino appears to be in trouble with the law.

According to TMZ, the 38-year-old’s name is listed as a suspect in a rape that took place Sunday (March 18) in Georgia. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the unidentified woman filed a report in Cobb County, Georgia where Valentino lives early Monday morning. (March 19)

As of now, the investigation is on going so details of the alleged encounter are being withheld from the press.

Valentino’s reps however say they’re pursuing legal action against the woman accusing him of rape. The rep tells TMZ the case brought against Valentino is “a weak yet calculated attempt to obtain financial gain through ulterior motives in the matter.” However it wasn’t disclosed just how much money, if any money at all, was asked for.

Valentino’s rep continued and said “Bobby takes any allegation against women very seriously. However, false allegations damage true victims of sexual abuse.” The last time Valentino had a run-in with the law he was accused of dipping out on a prostitute and not paying up.

The news of Valentino’s rape investigation comes at bad timing as the crooner has just released his latest album Electrik has been released on streaming platforms. Valentino himself has not spoken on the incident at this time.