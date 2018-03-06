Boogiie Byrd was introduced to the world last summer by Murder Inc. founder Irv Gotti during a visit to VIBE’s New York City offices. As only the Queens mastermind can do, Gotti took the time to give his new signee one helluva co-sign during a live interview.

After recording new material for the past year while developing his career under the tutelage of the man that helped turn an Indy rap label into one of the forces that played an integral part in Def Jam reclaiming its spot in the late ’90s. Now the D.C. native is ready to release a full length mixtape in the coming months.

Today (March 6), Boogiie returns with his VIBE debut for “Ok Ok Ok,” a new music video inspired by Irv’s hip-hop inspired television series Tales. Watch as the smooth rap crooner races home to spend time with the woman of his dreams.