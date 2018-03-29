Bridget Kelly returns with the highly-anticipated visual to accompany her latest track “Sedated,” off of her forthcoming debut album, Reality Bites.

The Isaac Yowman-directed music video features Kelly crooning in front of her funk-filled band, while different effects bring the visuals- and the message- to new heights.

“The video was shot to capture the different sides of someone experiencing this dilemma,” she told Billboard. “It’s sexy, angry, restless and bold all at the same time. My video director…used some cool visual effects to creatively captured that internal struggle.”

“‘Sedated’ is a metaphor for how intoxicating love can be when you have ended up on the wrong side so many times,” she said about the track. “Women are so strong, yet experience many unique pressures. ‘Sedated’ is a narrative that explores the want and desire for love juxtaposed with the fear of the challenges and hurt that can come with it. The real that comes with it.”

Watch the video below, and make sure to check out Reality Bites when it drops Apr. 27.