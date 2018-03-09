If you’ve scrolled through social media, then there’s a chance that you may have been fooled by Shudu Gram. Unfortunately, the stunning beauty, boasting tens of thousands of Instagram followers, isn’t even real.

The truth about Shudu is that she’s the digital brainchild of Cameron-James Wilson, a 28-year-old British fashion photographer.

“Basically Shudu is my creation, she’s my art piece that I am working on at moment,” the London-based photographer told BAZAAR.com. “She is not a real model unfortunately, but she represents a lot of the real models of today. There’s a big kind of movement with dark skin models, so she represents them and is inspired by them.”

Wilson creates Shudu with a 3D modeling program. One image of her can take days to make.

“It’s like virtual photography, so once I create her, I can kind of pose her in certain ways,” Wilson explained. “I am a photographer anyway, so it’s just a way of exploring my creativity when I’m not shooting.”

Shudu’s gorgeous face has not only fooled the internet, but caught the attention of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty

As for why Wilson created a gorgeous melanated model rather than using an actual person, he described Shudu is an homage to “what I’ve always seen as beautiful.” The inspiration for Shudu’s look came from the Princess of South Africa Barbie Doll, and real-life models like Duckie Thot, Wilson said.

He also added that while the modeling world is experiencing “a slight change” where dark skin models are finally getting the appreciation that they deserve, he feels that “more people need to question what really is beautiful.”

Now that Shudu’s identity has finally been revealed, she’s being branded as “the world’s first digital supermodel,” and while the reactions to Wilson’s creation have been mixed, it seems that Shudu is growing more popular by the day.

Since her identity was revealed last month, Shudu’s Instagram account has already gained upwards of 20,000 followers and counting.

See more photos and video of Shudu below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bf37kZzFZ42/?hl=en&taken-by=shudu.gram