BROCKHAMPTON Announce New Album ‘Puppy’

While BROCKHAMPTON were supposed to be releasing their fourth studio album Team Effort this month, the group took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that they “spoke to God,” who told them to postpone the album indefinitely.

However, the self-professed “internet’s boy band” announced a new project shortly after titled Puppy, which is set to arrive this summer.

BROCKHAMPTON shared the cover art for the album, featuring a man smiling with gold grillz on his teeth and “Summer 2018″ scattered along the photo. Kevin Abstract confirmed on Twitter that Puppy is indeed the group’s next album, writing, “PUPPY IS THE ALBUM NAME YES THE GREATEST BOYBAND IN THE WORLD IS CURRENTLY WORKING ON ‘PUPPY.’”

Puppy is the follow-up to BROCKHAMPTON’s 2017 album Saturation III, which was branded as the group’s final album until Abstract told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, “It seems like more of a moment than just it’s the end of the trilogy — or end of the era. Even though everybody knows it’s not really our last album.”

This story was originally posted to Billboard.