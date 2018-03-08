Buddy and A$AP Ferg know how to make a statement loud and clear. “Black” brings the West Coast and East Coast together for a jarring new anthem that pushes the sentiments of Black revolutionaries like Malcolm X and Huey P. Newton.

“I feel like Trayvon with this black hoodie on/Huey P. Newton/Black Revolution/I’m with a Nubian Queen and some illegal aliens/I got a black fist balled up and it ain’t just me, it’s all us/Four hundred years of oppression/I’m about to get me that black Tesla/Black Skid marks on the pavement,” raps the Compton spitta on the track.

Buddy’s new Ferg assisted single is available now on iTunes. You can also stream the track via Youtube below.