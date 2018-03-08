With SXSW officially starting this week, The Roots Crew is heading back to the city of Austin to hit the stage once again (and with special guests) at Bud Light’s The Roots & Friends SXSW Jam. Featuring a satisfying mix of music icons and up-and-coming artists, Ludacris, Rapsody, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, southern funk group Tank and the Bangas are set to be among those to rock the Market Fair on Saturday, Mar. 17.

With a three-year partnership under their belt with the light lager brand, Bud Light and The Roots plan to transform the Austin venue into a neighborhood dive bar.

“This is now an annual tradition with our friends at Bud Light and we are happy to return with another opportunity to jam with our friends across various music genres at SXSW,” said The Roots. “Every year, we think about how we are going to top last year’s jam session and we feel that we’ve put together a lineup that will do just that this year.”

Bud Light Vice President Andy Goeler also added, “Texas has been a huge part of Bud Light’s legacy, so it only makes sense to head back for a third year, bringing Bud Light x The Roots & Friends SXSW Jam to in the community in Austin.”

“Friendship and collaboration remains at the core of what SXSW is all about. Bringing this jam session with our friends The Roots back for a third year made perfect sense at this festival made for friends.”

Since the SXSW Conference and Festival is the supreme melding of music, film and technology, platinum festival badge-holders and invited guests will be able pay for a Bud Light by simply using their electronic, RFID technology wristband.

To highlight the festival event, Bud Light will unveil a limited edition Austin-themed aluminum bottle, designed in collaboration with Austin-based artists Zuzu Perkal and Heath “Mouf” Speakman. The bottles will be available through the March in Austin.

To see the full lineup of the Bud Light Showcase, visit the SXSW Music Festival page or follow Bud Light on Facebook, Twitter (@BudLight) and/or Instagram (@BudLight).