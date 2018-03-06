Bun B Makes Trill Return With Slim Thug, Lil Keke On “KnowhatImSayin”

Port Arthur, TX native Bun B is prepping his forthcoming album Return of the Trill.

This week, the veteran rapper linked with a couple of Houston’s finest, Lil Keke and Slim Thug, for the album’s first single, “Knowhatimsayin.” With hard snares and synths blaring over the instrumental, Bun, Don Ke and Slim Thug salute Houston’s culture of candy paint and old school slabs.

In addition to Bun’s prolific rap career, the 44-year-old rapper is also the host of Trill Meals cooking show. Last yer, the rapper born Bernard Freeman also teamed with New Era for a Houston hat collection, and in 2015 he served as a lecturer of Hip-Hop and Religion at Rice University.

“This course takes two important cultural developments in human history and looks at their points of commonality and their differences,” Anothony Pinn, Bun’s co-lecturer said on Rice University’s web page. “The idea is to do that in a way that gives students a vocabulary, grammar, ideas and concepts that will allow them to think about and work on related issues within their own context.”

“This course gave me the opportunity to let people see a side of hip-hop that isn’t always discussed,” Bun B said. “We’ve started a conversation that cannot end until people have a better understanding of who we are and what we do.”

Return of the Trill is Bun’s first album since 2013’s Trill OG: The Epilogue.

Stream “Knowhatimsayin” below.