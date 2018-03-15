As thousands of students across the country walked out of their classrooms Wednesday (March 14) to protest gun violence in school, and to demand Congress pass sensible gun laws, one California teacher attempting to demonstrate the importance of gun safety injured a student when his weapon accidentally went off.

According to KSBW.com, Dennis Alexander was pointing his gun at the ceiling at about 11AM during his Administration of Justice class when it fired and pieces fell to the ground. A press release from the Seaside Police Department claims no one suffered “serious injuries.” One 17-year-old boy had fragments from the ceiling lodged in his neck when the bullet ricochetted .

The student’s father told the outlet his son will be okay, but he’s rattled. Fermin Gonzalez however was more perturbed no school officials contacted parents about the incident. Gonzalez learned of his son’s injury when he returned home from school and saw his bloody shirt.

Gonzalez told KSBW he rushed his son to the hospital for X-Rays.

Alexander was placed on administrative leave from Seaside High School as well as Sand City Police Department where he was a reserve police officer for 11 years.

Since the Parkland School Shooting, which left 17 dead and more than a dozen injured, a debate about training and arming teachers with guns has risen. Many oppose the idea because accidents, such as the one involving Alexander can easily happen. Florida House is looking to spend $67 million on a a “School Marshall Programming” to train an arm teachers. School board members and superintendents can decide if they want to participate and which teachers would be able to train with the local sheriff’s department.