April is already shaping up to be a special month for the entertainment world. Just one day after her debut album Invasion of Privacy hits the digital streets, Cardi B will relish in her moment in the best way possible: on the Saturday Night Live stage. We’re sure that the April 7 episode will not feature her new single “Be Careful,” but also some of the trademark Bardi Gang humor the world has come to love her for.

What makes the forthcoming episode all the more sweet is that the show will be guest hosted by everyone’s favorite (fictional) Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman. Even though the Black Panther blockbuster hype still hasn’t fully quieted, he’ll be on hand to promote the new movie Avengers: Infinity War, where he will reprise his role as Wakanda King and superhero, T’Challa.

Excited to announce our full April line-up! #SNL pic.twitter.com/Ydz8WhsB06 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 29, 2018

This SNL set—a pleasant Bronx and Wakanda fusion—may just introduce us to a side of Boseman we’ve yet to see. Must-see TV, indeed.