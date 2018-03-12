Cardi B Announces Release Date For Debut Album

Caribbean Countess, Cardi B, announced her debut album the only way Bardi could.

During her cheeky acceptance speech at the iHeartRadioAwards Sunday (Mar. 11) for ‘Best New Artist’, the rapper announced that her debut would be dropping in April. After thanking everyone from her publicist to Offset, Cardi made a special reservation to thank anyone that doubted her.

“And I wanna thank my haters too,” Cardi said before letting out a sarcastic laugh. “Because they download my stuff so they can listen to it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me!” Bardi then went on to drop an exclusive announcement for her highly anticipated major label debut.“My album will be coming in April. Yes, sir! April – stay tuned, motherf**ker.”

Cardi B’s string of hit singles, including “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi,” propelled the Bronx-bred MC to ariel feats. The 24-year-old’s breakout single is the first solo female rap single to reach #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart since Ms. Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. She’s also the first woman to have five consecutive singles in the Top Hip-Hop/R&B charts.

With fire features paired with her charismatic interviews preceding this project, the premiere episode of Bardi B’s “Bhronicles” will be something the whole world is going to tune into.