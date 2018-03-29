Cardi B is back with new material! The Bronx bombshell recently dropped her single, “Be Careful,” and it definitely sounds like Bardi has another hit on her hands.

On the new track, Cardi explores a different type of flow and experiments with a rap-sing technique. She raps about the consequences of a man cheating on her, which is likely a reference to her recent scandal, in which Offset was seen with another woman. “Be careful with me / Do you know whatchu doing? / Whose feelings that you hurting and bruising? / You gonna date the whole world / But is it worth the girl that you losing,” she raps.

The new tracks is most likely coming from her forthcoming debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Earlier this week, the newly-signed Quality Control artist teased her album on social media, sharing the cover art. The photo featured the femcee rocking an orange wig with a black and white ensemble.

MY NEW SONG “BE CAREFUL” DROPS TONIGHT !!!!everywhere ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wJEPa8xFCg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 30, 2018

Cardi B has been fairly quiet about her album since she announced it’s due date. It’s unclear how many tracks will be on the project and whether there will be any notable features. But if it sounds anything like “Be Careful,” there’s no doubt that the Bardi Gang will love every second of it.

Listen to “Be Careful” here.