Rumors of Cardi B being pregnant by rapper Offset of Migos have made its fair share of rounds since the two got engaged back in October of last year. Said hearsay has heightened as fans more and more take to social media with commentary pointing to Cardi’s fuller shape. A slight departure from her Internet ethos, Cardi’s even dressing more modestly as of late. The question begs: Is Belcalis Almanzar really expecting?

Ma guuurrrrl CARDI B is pregnant!!!?! pic.twitter.com/Yayc9i72Vo — HAYAT 🐼🖤 (@mumay_tonton) March 15, 2018

TMZ reported early Thursday morning (Mar. 15) that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is “due in the first week of July, and will be close to seven months pregnant with Offset’s kiddo when she takes the stage next month at Coachella.” While the couple denied said rumors during Super Bowl weekend, TMZ alleges sources close Cardi say she’s carrying, but buried in the studio putting finishing touches on her debut album scheduled for release in April.

Though, not everyone is convinced: “The same person claiming Cardi B is pregnant is the same person who said Rick Ross died…smh *sigh* y’all want recognition so bad,” one Twitter user shot back at TMZ.

The same report also alleges that despite carrying, Cardi is full speed ahead with intentions of performing at Coachella and touring with Bruno Mars in September, which would make it a mere two months after giving birth to her first child. The woman’s definitely got a lot on the line. Here’s how fans (and naysayers) are reacting to the news:

if Cardi B actually is pregnant it would be Offset’s 4th child — . (@youngwiIdbroke) March 15, 2018

cardi b’s pregnancy is the real follow up hit single to bodak yellow after the egangement on stage. kris jenner 202 lol — Karoline Yesterdaye (@iamyesterdaye) March 15, 2018

Looks like she was dripping in something else….not just finesse — tony raffone (@tonyraffone) March 15, 2018

4th baby momma — Suraya Marsh (@SurayaMarsh) March 15, 2018