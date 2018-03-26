Cardi B’s highly-anticipated debut album Invasion Of Privacy is dropping on April 6. The Bronx-bred MC released the album artwork, title and release date on her Instagram page Monday (March 26). “My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption of her cover. The artwork features a a blonde Bardi in a black-and-white geometric print outfit and white cat-eye sunglasses. A “record” button is shown in the top left corner of the cover.

Cardi previously announced at the iHeart Radio Music Awards that her debut LP would be released in April. The album was pre-released by the hits “Bartier Cardi” and “Bodak Yellow,” which was the first song by a solo female MC since 1998 to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Additionally, Cardi B is the first woman to have five consecutive singles in the top Hip-Hop/R&B charts. This should be a busy year for Cardi, as she’s set to perform at festivals such as Coachella, Rolling Loud, JMBLYA, Broccoli City and more.

