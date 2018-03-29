Cardi B Jokes About New Album Preview With ‘The Cheetah Girls’ Cover

Cardi B

We’re just a week and change away now from Cardi B unleashing one of the most-anticipated hip-hop debut albums of recent years, when she drops her Invasion of Privacy next Friday (Apr. 6).

Unsurprisingly, no one seems more excited for the LP’s release than Cardi herself, who took to Instagram last night to offer fans “a little preview of what you guys gonna get” — which, apparently, includes a cover of The Cheetah Girls.

The Cheetah Girls, for Cardi fans over the age of 30, was a 2003 Disney Channel movie produced by Whitney Houston and starring Raven-Symoné, as one of the four teenage girls in the titular vocal group. “Cinderella” was one of the quartet’s signature songs — a cover of a song by defunct girl group i5 — and in real life was released as the first single off the TV film’s soundtrack.

Cardi is evidently a fan, as the Instagram “preview” of her new album features her singing “Cinderella” a capella — with various off-camera backing vocalists offering support through their laughter. She has to mumble over some of the harder-to-remember lyrics, but otherwise offers an emotional (if clealry tongue-in-cheek) rendition of the Disney-pop favorite.

Will “Cinderella” actually appear on Invasion of Privacy? Will The Cheetah Girls be a special guest on the album? Is Cardi prepping us for a set of her trading bars for vocal runs? Or — most likely — is she just having a laugh with some friends while paying tribute to an underrated 21st century girl group jam?

We’ll have to wait till April 6 to find out. In the meantime, watch Cheetah Cardi — and refresh yourself on the Girls’ original — below.

Invasion of privacy😌😌 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Mar 28, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

This story was first posted to Billboard.