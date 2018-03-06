Cardi B was already having a pretty epic year, what with the chart-crushing success of “Bodak Yellow,” her engagement to Offset and a string of killer features. And then, well, her dreams all came true on Sunday night (March 5) at an Oscars afterparty when she met her idol. The rapper was one of the featured performers at Madonna’s Oscars afterparty, where she posed for pictures alongside Madge and Kim Kardashian.

“I met my real life IDOL Madonna. I can’t even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever,” she explained in an Instagram post in which she is peeking out through a torn sheet of white paper along with Offset and Quavo from Migos.

“I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed ‘Material Girl’ freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews. The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick a** feminist b**ch. I’m soo happy.”

Madonna had few words for the female empowerment summit with Cardi and Kim, writing simply, “Gang-Gang” in one caption, and saying “Love this girl so much!!” in another for “shining your light” on her party.

In a pic with Kardashian in which she’s biting the paper, Madonna also seemed to indicate she might have something cooking with the reality queen. “Eating paper with Kim,” she wrote, adding, “A foreshadowing of things to come.”

This article was originally published on Billboard.