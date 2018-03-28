Just before the release of her debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has signed with new management.

Variety reports Tuesday (Mar. 27) the New York native is now apart of Quality Control, the management label led by Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas. Cardi adds to their extensive roster which holds the career of her fiancé, Offset, and his group, Migos as well as Lil Yachty.

Cardi’s rise continues as she announced her the name and release date of her debut album. Since her first mixtape in 2016, she has become one of hip-hop’s more recognizable figures. This artistic skill set combined with an infectiously malleable personality which aided in her transition from reality show sensation to starring in a Super Bowl commercial will undoubtedly place her in QC’s starting lineup. Thus, making Cardi’s decision to join a label that can only be described as Atlanta’s No Limit equivalent, a venture that will prove to be beneficial for both parties.

Invasion of Privacy will be released to the world April 6. In the meantime, the “Bartier Bardi” rapper has linked with Tinder for the dating app’s “Swipe Off” college competition, where the winning university will be treated a performance by the rapper.

