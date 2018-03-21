Cardi B Said The #MeToo Has Left Out Strippers And Video Vixens

We all know Cardi B isn’t afraid to speak her mind and although she didn’t have a cookie-cutter life before reaching mega fame — working at a strip club across the street from her job at a grocery store — Bardi demands she, and other women like her, get respect in wake of the #MeToo movement.

In her Cosmopolitan Magazine cover story, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper candidly talked about the disrespect against strippers, and how the #MeToo Movement won’t do anything for the video vixens and exotic dancers in the hip-hop community.

“A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f**k. When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d***s out,” the 25-year-old told Cosmopolitan. “I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”

Cardi could be on to something. New York City strippers started the #NYCStripperStrike to bring attention to discrimination and abuse against exotic dancers who are often left out of the labor rights, women’s rights and racial justice conversations.

So far Russell Simmons has publicly been accused of sexual misconduct, as 12 women have come forward including Insecure actress Amanda Seales. Simmons maintains his innocence. Along with Simmons, rapper Nelly has also been accused of sexual assault by two women.

We’ll be hearing more from Bardi in the coming months. She’s set to make her SNL performance debut April 7, with Chadwick Boseman acting as host. Cardi’s Saturday Night Live appearance will also take place during the same month her debut album is scheduled to release.