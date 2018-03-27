Tinder and Cardi B have teamed for a new competition that you won’t want to miss out on! The popular dating/hook-up site and the Bronx’s newest fierce leader recently launched “Swipe Off,” a nationwide college competition that will reportedly crown the most right-swiped school.

The universities who use Tinder the most, will reportedly face off in a single elimination format. Just like March Madness, the competition will follow the same style as a regular bracket. University students will reportedly have to try to out-right-swipe (an action that indicates a match on the app) their competition to advance to the next rounds. Each round will reportedly last two to four days, until the winner is announced on Apr. 18.

And the winning prize is none other than an exclusive concert by Cardi B to close out the school year! This is particularly exciting news, since the “Bodak Yellow” artist most recently announced her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. In celebration of the album’s due date, which is Apr. 6, Cardi also dropped the retro album cover art, featuring the femcee in a neon orange wig and a black and white ensemble.

The “Swipe Off” was reportedly launched today (Mar. 27), but the Tinder will announced the top 64 universities on Mar. 30. Check out the full details and timeline below.

Swipe Off Timeline

March 27 – Schools start swiping

March 30 – Round 1 BeginsTop 64 “Most Swiped Right” Schools Announced

April 2 – Round 1 CompleteTournament narrowed to 32 SchoolsRound 2 Begins

April 5 – Round 2 CompleteSEMI FINALS: Tournament narrowed to 16 SchoolsRound 3 Begins

April 9 – Round 3 CompleteFINALS: Tournament narrowed to 8 Schools

April 13 – Finals CompleteCHAMPIONSHIP: Tournament narrowed to 2 schools

April 18 – Championship Complete. Winner announced. Tournament complete.