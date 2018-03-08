Ca$h Out likes to hover slightly below the radar as he feeds the club scene with lowkey hit after lowkey hit. Following his trap jumper “Gutta Bih,” he drops a Michael Jackson inspired number on his fans dubbed “Beat It.”

The Atlanta rapper adds a bit of wrist work to the dizzying backdrop as he lays his crude rumblings about his success in the streets — and in the sheets — to the beautiful noise.

In 2017, Ca$h released his buzzworthy 11-track mixtape Different. You can listen to his new song below.