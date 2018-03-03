The search for a 19-year-old college student accused of shooting and killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory came to an end early Saturday (March 3). James Eric Davis Jr. was arrested “without incident” following a daylong search by authorities in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

More than 100 officers were searching for Davis, who was considered “armed and dangerous” per a tweet from the city of Mt. Pleasant.

The teen was spotted and reported “by an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight,” according to a bulletin on the CMU Emergency Communication website.

The shocking double homicide took place Friday morning, when the victims, James Eric Davis Sr., 48, and Diva Jennen Davis, 47, arrived on campus to pick their son up for spring break.

The University was placed on temporarily lockdown following the shooting. Officers from multiple agencies assisted in the search for the sophomore.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Davis is a native of Bellwood,Ill. a suburb of Chicago. His father was a police officer and Iraq war veteran. His mother was a real estate broker and breast cancer survivor, according to the Chicago Tribune. The couple had at least two other children, an older son and younger daughter.

“He was a good kid, always,” a 20-year-old former high school classmate said of Davis. “You would never expect something like this to come from James.”

On the contrary, Davis’ college roommate said that he was “not social at all,” and very “quiet.”

Police have yet to determine a motive behind the slaying.