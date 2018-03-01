Watch Chadwick Boseman Shock ‘Black Panther’ Fans On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Since the Black Panther’s release 12 days ago, the movie has become the 20th highest-grossing film in U.S. history. In an act of appreciation, King T’Challa (a.k.a. Chadwick Boseman) stopped by The Tonight Show to give adoring fans the surprise of a lifetime.

Accompanied by late-night host Jimmy Fallon, Boseman hid behind a green screen while oblivious fans expressed how they felt about the film. After they gave their impassioned thoughts, Boseman surprised each individual by returning his personal gratitude.

In the video’s opener, a fan named Darren applauded Boseman for being a hero the black community needs “in a time like this.” Another fan admitted he saw the movie four times, thanking the 40-year-old actor for his on-screen prowess. “It means a lot to see a movie that isn’t just a black movie, but is an American superhero movie that just has people who look like me,” the supporter said.

During one of the video’s most touching moments, a mother praised Boseman for being a part of a defining period in her child’s life. “As the mother of a young son, my son’s childhood has been defined by Barack Obama and now Black Panther so, thank you,” she said.

The occurrence seemingly hit home for the 42 star given the importance of representation and life lessons from his upbringing in South Carolina. In an interview with Mr. Porter, he said: “I know what it’s like to be a kid at an ice-cream shop when some little white kid calls you ‘n***er’, but your parents tell you to calm down because they know it could blow up. We even had trucks try to run us off the road.”

Fast forward years later and he’s seen as a king in the eyes of many.