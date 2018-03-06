In a recent interview with esteemed journalist Adrienne Samuels Gibbs at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Chance The Rapper discussed his distaste with the recent decision to shut down and integrate four public high schools in Chicago’s South Side, The Chicago Tribune reports.

Anyone who’s been following the three-time Grammy Award winner’s career knows that besides being a musical genius, Chance is also committed to social change. He’s raised $2.2 million to help fund 20 schools in the city and has donated $1 million of his own money for the cause. It’s a system he seems to know well, but the politics of it seemingly always get in the way of its improvement.

“I kind of went hard for CPS for a long time,” he said of the city’s public school system. “Doing that work in the schools got me closer to the students and the faculty and the schools and the teachers and allowed me to step back and understand the difference between CPS — the students, the teachers, the faculty — and CPS, basically the business.”

Essentially, he blames members of his local government for not doing enough to help or fix what’s broken. He made it a point to call out Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others law officials on their incompetence with the issue.

“You grow up feeling like you’re fighting against the man, or like you’re fighting against this faceless entity of people who are out to get you — but these people have names, know what I’m sayin’?” he opined.

Yet the 24-year-old feels that the real work starts from the ground up, and more change can happen if neighborhoods united for a cause. “It starts on the my neighborhood, my ward, my block type s—,” he said. “It starts with block club presidents. It starts with starting a block club. But all those levels are accessible, you know?”