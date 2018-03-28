Heineken Pulls Ad That Chance The Rapper Called Racist

Heineken has pulled an advertisement for its light beer (with the tagline “Sometimes, Lighter Is Better”) that Chance The Rapper called out as “terribly racist” on Twitter. Per Reuters, the ad depicted “a bartender sliding a bottle of Heineken Light past a number of people of color, before it reaches a light-skinned woman.”

Chance’s criticism extended beyond the ad itself, however, and speculated that corporations might be stirring up controversy in order to get their brand name in more headlines.

“I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views,” he wrote. “And that sh*t racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it.” (For example: the article you’re reading right now.)

He also clarified that he “was pointing out that alot of these marketing agencies are doing willfully so we overreact and tweet about it, and you write an article and tweet, and we all say their brand name 50 times.”

I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

You missed the entire point, I was pointing out that alot of these marketing agencies are doing willfully so we overreact and tweet about it, and you write an article and tweet, and we all say their brand name 50 times. Thats the first sentence of my shit. And u didnt mention it https://t.co/qgrNfrfGRX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.