Chanel Iman is officially off the market. The supermodel reportedly married New York Giants’ wide receiver Sterling Shepard in a ceremony on Mar. 3, and the photos that she posted on Instagram are absolutely stunning.

The happy couple reportedly exchanged their vows before friends and family in Los Angeles. Celebs including Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen, and fellow model Jourdan Dunn were reportedly spotted at the wedding. NFL Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also served as a groomsman for Shepard.

As seen in photos shared on Chanel Iman’s official Instagram page, the bride wore a gorgeous nude pink Zuhair Murad gown with floral embellishment and a cape accent. The cape was later removed for the reception. The model also shared a clip of the couple’s first dance, which was to Sabrina Claudio’s single “Frozen.”

Shepard initially popped the question during Chanel’s 27th birthday. To add to the moment, the NFL player also planned a surprise party with all of her friends and family.

Congrats to the Shepards on their happy union. You can check out all of the magic in the photos and videos below.

