Charlamagne Tha God is a polarizing figure, and a lot of the reason why listeners and viewers tune into Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. Whether you love or hate him, the one aspect of his personality that fans and detractors can count on is Charlamagne’s unflinching honesty.

For TV One’s docuseries UNCENSORED, Charlamagne Tha God speaks candidly about growing up in Monks Corner, South Carolina and his experiences which led him to become one of media’s most recognizable figures.

During the 30 minute sit down, Charlamagne opens up about working with radio veteran turned daytime talk show host Wendy Williams. However, in a powerful 30-second clip, the Black Privilege author speaks about being molested as a child, and not knowing it was wrong until later on in life.

“I was molested when I was 8 years old by my cousin’s ex-wife,” the 39-year-old said. “I didn’t even realize it was something wrong until I saw Tyler Perry on Oprah Winfrey. Why is he crying but I enjoyed it? It made me wonder if something was wrong with me? I can’t really remember how it started, but I just know it happened a few times.”

Breakfast Club fans have heard Charlamagne speak on his child molestation from time-to-time on air, but this is the first time the talking head has detailed the interaction and how the effect rippled throughout his childhood and adult life.

Along with Charlamagne, other notable figures who’ve shared their storoies with TV One include, Tamar Braxton, Girl’s Trip actress Tiffany Haddish, and Nia Long.

UNCENSORED airs tonight on TV One at 10PM EST.