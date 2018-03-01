Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Biopic Follows Mexican Inventor’s Humble Beginnings

Richard Montanez is the product of an immigrant. He grew up as a migrant farmworker in Southern California, before becoming a janitor at Frito-Lay. Today, Montanez is a top-level executive in multicultural sales after inventing the beloved snack Flamin’ Hot Cheetos — a corner bodega staple-turned-food phenomenon and billion-dollar brand.

Fox Searchlight – alongside DeVon Franklin – is set to produce the film Flamin’ Hot, which chronicles the Mexican native’s humble beginnings, from grape-picker to elite corporate executive. Talk about a come-up story.

According to Variety, award-winning screenwriter Lewis Colick will write the script, developed with both Franklin and Montanez himself. No news yet of a release or production date.