Rising dancehall star Chi Ching Ching touches down today with a new music video with hip-hop legend Fatman Scoop, Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy and Nigerian star Patoranking.

For his party favorite “Rock Di World (Remix),” the Dutty Rock/DubShot Records singee brings fans back to Kingston, Jamaica for a tour through his ends.

Directed by Kieran Khan, the cameras also trailed Scoop in the big Apple and Patoranking in London. Since joining Sean Paul’s label, Ching has grown into quite the sensation in the reggae and dancehall communities. Having already worked with artists like Beenie Man and Popcaan, Chi is ready to release a new album later this year — and plans to hit the road on a number of spot dates around the world.

Watch his new “Rock Di World (Remix)” video below, which drops tomorrow on iTunes.