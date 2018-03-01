For Childish Gambino’s final music offering, the creative maven is bringing his talents to New Zealand to continue his PHAROS experience.

Variety reports Gambino will present Pharos in a undisclosed location near the Auckland Airport this November. The inaugural event took place at Joshua Tree in California just for before the release of Awaken My Love! in Sept. 2016. Celestial and tender, the artist took fans on a musical high performing the entire album in tribal garb. Art installations were also on display with a screener of the first few episodes of Atlanta.

In a statement, Gambino explained the reasoning behind the show’s intimate matter. For the first Pharos experience, guests were required to lock up their phones. A few ignored the request, but their social media posts were eventually taken down. “Pharos is meant to be a communal space—a place that evolves and reacts to the culture,” Glover said. “We aren’t tied to a format and that lets us adapt in a way that others can’t. We’re selling real intimacy. We protect the experience and it becomes something you genuinely share with the people around you and you take away something special. We’re looking at expanding the world in 2018—there will be more artists involved.”

The experience won’t exactly bare the same themes as the first, Fam Rothstein, the co-head of management company Wolf & Rothstein, explained. On the upside, new music will be presented. “Pharos right now, as it stands in fans’ minds, is that it represents new music,” Rothstein said. “The second iteration of Pharos should feel a lot different than it did last time, because now there’s proof of concept out there. People can expect new music in some capacity.”

Awaken as we all know, went on to birth the jams “Redbone,” “Terrified” and “Me and Your Mama.” “Redbone” went on to be one of the biggest R&B hit of 2017, with Gambino taking home the Grammy for Best R&B Traditional Performance. “Me and Your Mama” is the only single to get the music video treatment. Shot in VR-style at the Pharos show, the video was released to fans in Dec. 2017.

Gambino has announced that his upcoming release will the final album under the “Childish” moniker. “I stand by that. I’m really appreciative of this and I’m making another project, but I like endings. I think they’re important to progress,” he said at the 2018 Grammys. “If a lot of things had death notes or clauses, we’d have less problems.”

