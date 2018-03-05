Childish Gambino Announces U.S. Arena Tour With Rae Sremmurd

Earlier this year, Donald Glover assured everyone he would be releasing his fourth and final album as Childish Gambino before retiring the alter-ego. But the Childish Gambino era is far from over, as Glover announced a 13-date arena tour throughout the United States, where he will be teaming up with Rae Sremmurd for the month of September. Other than an appearance at Governor’s Ball last summer and an intimate show on the eve of the Grammy Awards this year, this marks Gambino’s first tour in support of his Grammy-nominated 2016 album, Awaken, My Love!.

In the meantime, much of the 34-year-old’s schedule is booked up with other endeavors. The “Terrified” artist has been cast to play the role of Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story movie, which will be hitting theaters in late May. The RCA Records artist has also been holed up on the set of The Lion King remake, where he is portraying the young king, Simba.

Glover’s busy production schedule pushed his Atlanta series on a nearly two-year hiatus, as season two returned last Thursday (March 1) on FX. Donald was recently profiled in The New Yorker, where he also divulged on how he “Trojan-horsed” executives into green-lighting the show, in addition to a multitude of other topics.

Check out the rest of Childish Gambino’s fall tour dates with Rae Sremmurd — which will be making stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in NYC and the historical Forum in Los Angeles — below.

Sept. 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

Sept. 8 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Sept. 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Sept. 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Sept. 29 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

Sept. 30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

This story first appeared on Billboard.